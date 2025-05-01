Which type of muscle tissue is involuntary and responsible for moving substances through hollow organs such as the intestines and blood vessels?
A
Smooth muscle
B
Tendinous connective tissue
C
Skeletal muscle
D
Cardiac muscle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the three main types of muscle tissue: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle, each with distinct characteristics and functions.
Step 2: Recall that skeletal muscle is voluntary and primarily responsible for body movement by attaching to bones.
Step 3: Recognize that cardiac muscle is involuntary and found only in the heart, responsible for pumping blood.
Step 4: Identify that smooth muscle is involuntary and found in the walls of hollow organs such as intestines and blood vessels, where it helps move substances through these organs by contracting and relaxing.
Step 5: Conclude that the muscle type responsible for moving substances through hollow organs involuntarily is smooth muscle.
