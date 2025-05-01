Which type of muscle tissue is striated and under voluntary control?
A
Skeletal muscle
B
Cardiac muscle
C
Myoepithelial muscle
D
Smooth muscle
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of muscle tissue types. There are three main types: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle, each with distinct features.
Step 2: Identify which muscle tissues are striated. Striated muscles have a banded appearance due to the arrangement of actin and myosin filaments. Both skeletal and cardiac muscles are striated.
Step 3: Determine which striated muscle is under voluntary control. Voluntary control means the muscle is consciously controlled by the nervous system. Skeletal muscle is under voluntary control, while cardiac muscle is involuntary.
Step 4: Eliminate other options. Smooth muscle is non-striated and involuntary, and myoepithelial muscle is not a standard classification in this context.
Step 5: Conclude that the muscle tissue that is both striated and under voluntary control is skeletal muscle.
