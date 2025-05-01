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Multiple Choice
In the structure of skeletal muscle, the connective tissue structures that attach muscle to bone are called:
A
Fascia
B
Tendons
C
Ligaments
D
Aponeuroses
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of connective tissue in skeletal muscle. Connective tissues in muscles serve to support, protect, and connect muscles to other structures.
Step 2: Identify the specific connective tissue structures associated with muscle attachment. Fascia is a broad sheet of connective tissue that surrounds muscles, but does not directly attach muscle to bone.
Step 3: Recognize that ligaments connect bone to bone, not muscle to bone, so they are not the correct answer here.
Step 4: Aponeuroses are broad, flat tendinous sheets that also connect muscle to bone or muscle to muscle, but they are a specialized form of tendon.
Step 5: Conclude that tendons are the primary connective tissue structures that attach skeletal muscle to bone, transmitting the force generated by muscle contraction to move the skeleton.
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