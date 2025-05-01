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Multiple Choice
In the structure of a skeletal muscle, what is the cordlike structure that attaches muscle to bone?
A
Ligament
B
Fascia
C
Tendon
D
Aponeurosis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic anatomy of skeletal muscle attachments. Skeletal muscles connect to bones to facilitate movement.
Step 2: Identify the types of connective tissues involved in muscle and bone connections. Ligaments connect bone to bone, fascia surrounds muscles, tendons connect muscle to bone, and aponeuroses are broad, flat tendinous sheets.
Step 3: Focus on the definition of a tendon: it is a tough, cordlike structure made of dense connective tissue that attaches muscle to bone, transmitting the force generated by the muscle to move the bone.
Step 4: Differentiate tendons from ligaments (which connect bones to other bones) and fascia (which is connective tissue surrounding muscles), confirming that tendons are the correct structure for muscle-to-bone attachment.
Step 5: Conclude that the cordlike structure attaching skeletal muscle to bone is the tendon.
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