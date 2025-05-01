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Multiple Choice
In the structure of a skeletal muscle, the epimysium surrounds which of the following?
A
A single muscle fascicle
B
A myofibril within a muscle fiber
C
A single muscle fiber (muscle cell)
D
The entire muscle (all muscle fascicles together)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the hierarchical structure of skeletal muscle: individual myofibrils are bundled into muscle fibers (muscle cells), muscle fibers are grouped into fascicles, and fascicles are bundled together to form the entire muscle.
Recall the connective tissue layers associated with skeletal muscle: endomysium surrounds individual muscle fibers, perimysium surrounds each muscle fascicle, and epimysium surrounds the entire muscle.
Identify that the epimysium is the outermost connective tissue layer, which means it encloses all the fascicles collectively, forming the whole muscle.
Compare the options given: since epimysium surrounds the entire muscle, it does not surround a single fascicle, a myofibril, or a single muscle fiber individually.
Conclude that the correct answer is that the epimysium surrounds the entire muscle, which includes all muscle fascicles together.
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