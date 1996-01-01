4. Tissues & Histology
Types of Muscle Tissue
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Arrector pilli are small muscles located in the connective tissue beneath the skin and are connected to the base of each hair. They are responsible for creating goosebumps when you get cold, an involuntary response to temperature. Based on this information, what type of muscle would you expect the arrector pilli to be?
A
Skeletal muscle, as one function of skeletal muscle is to generate heat.
B
Smooth muscle, as getting goosebumps is an involuntary reaction.
C
Cardiac muscle, as blood flow helps control temperature.
51
Watch next
Master 3 Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice