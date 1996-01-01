4. Tissues & Histology
Striations are a feature shared by skeletal and cardiac muscle, but they are not present in smooth muscle. Based on what you know about the functions of these three types of muscle, what do you think the presence of striations indicates about the muscle it is found in?
It's a flexible muscle.
It's a voluntary muscle.
It can generate significant force when it contracts.
It has a branched structure.
