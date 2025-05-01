Multiple Choice
Which type of muscle tissue is represented in the image labeled with the number 2?
Tissue that is specialized for contraction is
(a) Epithelial tissue
(b) Muscle tissue
(c) Connective tissue
(d) Nervous tissue
A type of cell junction common in cardiac and smooth muscle tissues is the
(a) Hemidesmosome
(b) Basal junction
(c) Tight junction
(d) Gap junction
List the similarities and differences among the three types of muscle tissue.