In anatomical position, the lungs are which directional term relative to the heart?
A
Medial
B
Superior
C
Lateral
D
Posterior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical position, which is the standard reference position where the body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward.
Step 2: Identify the location of the heart in the thoracic cavity; it is situated more towards the midline of the body, slightly left of center.
Step 3: Identify the location of the lungs; they are positioned on either side of the heart, occupying the lateral parts of the thoracic cavity.
Step 4: Recall the directional terms: 'medial' means closer to the midline, 'lateral' means farther from the midline, 'superior' means above, and 'posterior' means behind.
Step 5: Compare the positions of the lungs relative to the heart; since the lungs are farther from the midline than the heart, the correct directional term describing the lungs relative to the heart is 'lateral'.
