In standard anatomical position, is the heart medial to the lungs?
A
No, the heart is distal to the lungs.
B
Yes, the heart is medial to the lungs.
C
No, the heart is superior to the lungs.
D
No, the heart is lateral to the lungs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical terms involved. 'Medial' means closer to the midline of the body, while 'lateral' means farther from the midline. 'Superior' means above, and 'distal' generally refers to farther from the point of attachment or origin, often used for limbs.
Step 2: Visualize or recall the standard anatomical position, where the body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward.
Step 3: Identify the location of the heart and lungs in this position. The lungs are located on either side of the thoracic cavity, while the heart is situated between the lungs, slightly to the left of the midline.
Step 4: Compare the positions of the heart and lungs relative to the midline. Since the heart lies between the lungs and closer to the midline, it is medial to the lungs.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct anatomical relationship is that the heart is medial to the lungs, making the answer 'Yes, the heart is medial to the lungs.'
Watch next
Master Medial and Lateral with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan