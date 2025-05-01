Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary component of elastic cartilage?
During a dissection, a student comes across a tissue they don't recognize. They note it makes the internal structure of the spleen (an organ of the immune system that filters blood) and when they examine a section under the microscope, they see long dark branched structures, small circular cells, and a significant amount of ECM. What type of tissue could this be?
Both epithelial and connective tissue are involved in transport of materials in the body. How do their functions differ?