Introduction to Cellular Respiration
Which of the summary statements below describes the results of the following reaction?
C6H12O6 + 6 O2 → 6 H2O + Energy
a) C6H12O6 is oxidized and O2 is reduced.
b) O2 is oxidized and H2O is reduced.
c) CO2 is reduced and O2 is oxidized.
d) O2 is reduced and CO2 is oxidized.
A
C6H12O6 is oxidized and O2 is reduced.
B
O2 is oxidized and H2O is reduced.
C
CO2 is reduced and O2 is oxidized.
D
O2 is reduced and CO2 is oxidized.
