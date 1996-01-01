3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
Which of the following is a correct description of the events of cellular respiration in proper sequence?
Oxidation of glucose to pyruvate; reduction of pyruvate; citric acid cycle; oxidative phosphorylation
Glycolysis; reduction of pyruvate; citric acid cycle; oxidative phosphorylation
Glycolysis; oxidative phosphorylation; citric acid cycle; oxidation of pyruvate
Oxidation of pyruvate; citric acid cycle; oxidation of glucose to pyruvate; oxidative phosphorylation
Oxidation of glucose to pyruvate; oxidation of pyruvate; citric acid cycle; oxidative phosphorylation
