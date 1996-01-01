3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
Based on the map of cellular respiration, why do we need to breathe in oxygen?
a) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for lactic acid fermentation.
b) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for alcohol fermentation.
c) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for aerobic cellular respiration.
d) Oxygen is not important for the purposes of cellular respiration.
