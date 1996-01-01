13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is TRUE regarding phasic receptors?
A
Phasic receptors respond to sustained stimuli and maintain their firing rate.
B
Phasic receptors respond with a burst of action potentials when a stimulus is first applied and quickly adapt to the stimulus.
C
Phasic receptors adapt slowly to changes in stimulus intensity.
D
Phasic receptors exhibit continuous, constant firing in response to a stimulus.
20
1
Related Videos
Related Practice