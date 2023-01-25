Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Translation
Controlling the rates of transcription and translation is important in bacteria to avoid collisions between ribosomes and RNA polymerases. Calculate what the maximum rate of translation by a ribosome in a bacterial cell would have to be, in units of amino acids per second, so as not to overtake an RNA polymerase that is synthesizing mRNA at a rate of 60 nucleotides per second. How long would it take for this bacterial cell to translate an mRNA containing 1800 codons?

