2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
1:17 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is one of the major components of the plasma membrane of a plant cell? a. phospholipids b. cellulose fibers c. collagen fibers d. pectins
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
83
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Biological Membranes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice