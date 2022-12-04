2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
0:52 minutes
Problem 3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following factors would tend to increase membrane fluidity? a. a greater proportion of unsaturated phospholipids b. a greater proportion of saturated phospholipids c. a lower temperature d. a relatively high protein content in the membrane
Verified Solution
52s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
726
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Biological Membranes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice