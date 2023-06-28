2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
Problem 3b
Which best describes the structure of a cell membrane? a. proteins between two bilayers of phospholipids b. proteins embedded in a bilayer of phospholipids c. a bilayer of protein coating a layer of phospholipids d. cholesterol embedded in a bilayer of phospholipids
