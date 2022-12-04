3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Problem 10a
Anaerobic respiration . a. generates proteins for muscles to use; b. occurs in yeast cells only; c. does not use oxygen as the final electron acceptor; d. uses glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and the electron transport chain
