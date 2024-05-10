22. The Respiratory System
Lung Volumes and Capacities
Distinguish between inspiratory reserve volume (IRV) and inspiratory capacity (IC)?
IRV measures total inspiration starting at the end of a normal expiration while IC measures total inspiration starting at the end of a normal inspiration.
IC includes tidal volume (TV) and IRV; IRV does not include TV.
IC includes both tidal volume (TV) and vital capacity (VC); IRV does not include VC.
IC measures total inspiration starting at the end of forced expiration, while IRV measures total inspiration starting at the peak of tidal volume.
