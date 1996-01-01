2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
What are the six most important chemical elements of life?
A
Carbon, nitrogen, calcium, oxygen, phosphate, iron
B
Carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, calcium, phosphate, hydrogen
C
Carbon, nitrogen, sulfur, hydrogen, iron, magnesium
D
Carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, phosphate, sulfur
