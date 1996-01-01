9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The events of excitation-contraction coupling involve converting the electrochemical signal to the mechanical movement of contraction.
A
True.
B
False, excitation-contraction coupling involves the reception of the nerve signal at the neuromuscular junction.
C
False, excitation-contraction coupling involves the movement of actin by the myosin power stroke.
D
False, excitation-contraction coupling involves propagation of the signal through the sarcolemma and T tubules.
