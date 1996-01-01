9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What is the role of the calcium ion in the signaling of an action potential at the neuromuscular junction?
A
Calcium moves across the synaptic cleft to relay the signal to the muscle tissue.
B
Calcium causes the muscle cell to depolarize propagating the action potential.
C
Calcium is important for contraction in the sarcomere; it does not play a role at the axon terminal.
D
Calcium entering the axon terminal triggers the release of Acetylcholine into the synaptic cleft.
8
Watch next
Master Overview of Muscle Contraction with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos