9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
True or false: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement:
The motor neuron is in contact with the sarcolemma in order to efficiently pass the electrical signal to the muscle fiber.
A
True.
B
False: the axon terminal touches the endomysium.
C
False: the motor neuron forms a synapse with the muscle fiber at the neuromuscular junction.
D
False: the axon terminal touches the sarcolemma passing on a chemical signal.
5
Watch next
Master Overview of Muscle Contraction with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos