2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Problem 8
The eukaryotic cytoskeleton is a highly dynamic network of filaments and motor proteins. Which of the following correctly describe activities of these cytoskeletal components? Select True or False for each statement. T/F Myosin motors walk toward the plus ends of intermediate filaments. T/F Dynein motors are responsible for the whip-like movement of eukaryotic flagella. T/F Kinesin motors move vesicles along tracks toward the microtubule-organizing center. T/F Actin filaments are required for cytoplasmic streaming.
