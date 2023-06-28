2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Problem 10
George Palade's research group used the pulse–chase assay to elucidate the secretory pathway in pancreatic cells. If they had instead performed this assay on muscle cells, where would you expect the labeled proteins to end up during the chase? (Muscle cells consist primarily of actin and myosin filaments and have high energy demands for muscle contraction.)
