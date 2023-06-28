Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
1:18 minutes
Problem 18
Cilia are found on cells in almost every organ of the human body, and the malfunction of cilia is involved in several human disorders. During embryological development, for example, cilia generate a leftward flow of fluid that initiates the left-right organization of the body organs. Some individuals with primary ciliary dyskinesia exhibit a condition (situs inversus) in which internal organs such as the heart are on the wrong side of the body. Explain why this reversed arrangement may be a symptom of PCD.

Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
104
