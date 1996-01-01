Anatomy & Physiology
Back
25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Glomerular filtration
Problem
In what part of the nephron is plasma filtered?
A
in the distal convoluted tubule
B
in the proximal convoluted tubule
C
in the collecting duct
D
in the renal corpuscle
