An enzyme is a:
a. biological catalyst that increases the concentration of the products.
b. biological catalyst that increases the concentration of the reactants.
c. chemical that is used in a reaction, after which it can no longer be used by the cell.
d. biological catalyst that works by bringing its substrates closer to their transition states.
