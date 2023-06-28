Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Problem 16
Textbook Question

How can a cell make many different kinds of proteins out of only 20 amino acids? Of the myriad possibilities, how does the cell 'know' which proteins to make?

