2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
2:07 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Most proteins are soluble in the aqueous environment of a cell. Knowing that, where in the overall three-dimensional shape of a protein would you expect to find amino acids with hydrophobic R groups?
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
161
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice