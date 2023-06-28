Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Membrane Transport
Which of the following groups of amino acid residues (see Ch. 3, Figure 3.2) would likely be found in the portion that crosses the lipid bilayer? a. acidic b. basic c. polar uncharged d. nonpolar

