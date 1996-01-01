How does areolar tissue and epithelial tissue work together to prevent infection?
Both areolar tissue and epithelial tissue are richly supplied with blood, mast cells, and macrophages, providing defense against microbes.
Areolar tissue provides both the collagen that creates a barrier in epithelial tissue and the macrophage that travel through epithelial tissue defending against microbes.
Epithelial tissue provides a tight barrier that microbes cannot pass. Areolar tissue contains immune cells for when that barrier is compromised.
Areolar tissue provides a tight barrier that microbes cannot pass and epithelial tissue sends signals directing the immune system where white blood cells are needed.
