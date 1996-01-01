Max hears that wrinkles are formed because the dense irregular connective tissue under the skin produces less collagen as we age. To counteract this, they go out and buy a skin cream that claims to contain collagen fibers. Based on what you know about connective tissue and epithelial tissue, do you expect the collagen fibers in this hypothetical skin cream to affect the underlying connective tissue?
Yes, because the collagen allows connective tissue to stretch, so supplementing with collagen fibers will allow the skin to stretch & tighten to remove wrinkles.
Yes, because epithelial tissue is specialized for absorption, so biological molecules like collagen fibers will be quickly integrated into areolar tissue.
No, because areolar tissue mostly produces elastin, so the difference in collagen production is unlikely to affect wrinkles.
No, because stratified squamous epithelial tissue prevents the passage of most molecules, so the large collagen fibers will not reach the underlying areolar and dense irregular connective tissues.
