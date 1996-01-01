4. Tissues & Histology
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
During a dissection, you are asked to identify a connective tissue with a gel like matrix that forms the inside structure of the spleen. What is the type of connective tissue?
A
Areolar Connective Tissue.
B
Reticular Connective Tissue.
C
Adipose Connective Tissue.
D
Cartilage.
