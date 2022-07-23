Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Structure All cells share a fundamental structure that includes a plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and genetic material (DNA). This basic architecture allows cells to maintain homeostasis, communicate with their environment, and carry out essential life processes. Despite variations in size and shape, these components are crucial for the cell's functionality.

Metabolism Metabolism encompasses all biochemical reactions occurring within a cell, including catabolism (breaking down molecules for energy) and anabolism (building up molecules for growth and repair). This ability to convert energy and matter is vital for sustaining cellular functions and supporting the organism's overall health.