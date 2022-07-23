Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures is found in animal cells but not plant cells?
The smallest unit capable of life by itself is:
a. The organ
b. The organelle
c. The tissue
d. The cell
e. The nucleus
A nerve cell and a lymphocyte are presumed to differ in their:
a. Specialized structure
b. Suppressed genes and embryonic history
c. Genetic information
d. a and b, e. a and c
Although cells have differences that reflect their special functions in the body, what functional abilities do all cells exhibit?