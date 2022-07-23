Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cancer Cancer refers specifically to malignant neoplasms, which are characterized by uncontrolled cell growth that can invade surrounding tissues and spread to other parts of the body. Unlike benign tumors, which do not spread and are generally not life-threatening, cancerous cells can lead to serious health complications and require aggressive treatment.

Neoplasms Neoplasms are abnormal growths of tissue that can be classified as benign or malignant. While all cancers are neoplasms, not all neoplasms are cancerous. Benign neoplasms do not invade nearby tissues or metastasize, whereas malignant neoplasms, or cancers, have the potential to do so, making the distinction crucial in medical diagnosis and treatment.