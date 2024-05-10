21. The Immune System
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
What is the importance of the variable region of T-cell receptors?
The variable region is the closest region to the cell’s surface and stabilizes the receptor in the plasma membrane.
The variable region directly binds to antigens.
The variable region varies in its amino acid sequence allowing different TCRs to bind different antigens.
The variable region directly binds to antibodies.
A and B.
B and C.
C and D.
