Phases of Mitosis
Which event or events occur during anaphase?
Cohesins joining sister chromatids at the centromeres are cleaved during anaphase.
The centrioles are at opposite poles during anaphase.
A spindle made of microtubules is present during anaphase.
Genetically identical chromosomes (previously sister chromatids) move to opposite poles during anaphase.
All of the listed responses are correct.
