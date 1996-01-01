5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Cells
Imagine you're a doctor, and a patient comes to you with a rare medical condition. It seems that their epidermal cells are not producing keratin. Which of the following symptoms are they most likely to experience?
A
They will have reduced sensitivity to touch.
B
They're much more prone to sunburn.
C
Their skin will tear easily upon exposure to mechanical stress.
D
Their skin will harden significantly.
