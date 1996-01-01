5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Cells
Would you expect to find more keratin in keratinocytes closer to the external surface of the skin (more superficial) or further from the external surface of the skin (deeper)?
A
Deeper, because it's more important that the skin is water-resistant in deeper areas.
B
More superficial because skin on the external surface needs to be tougher and more resistant.
C
Neither, all keratinocytes have approximately the same amount of keratin.
