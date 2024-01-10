14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
A preganglionic fiber arriving at the sympathetic trunk could do any of the following EXCEPT:
Synapsing with a postganglionic fiber at the same level of the sympathetic trunk.
Synapsing with a postganglionic fiber at a different level of the sympathetic trunk.
Pass through the sympathetic trunk without synapsing.
Synapse with a parasympathetic fiber at the same level of the sympathetic trunk.
