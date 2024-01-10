15. The Special Senses
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball
True or False: if false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.
Pupils enlarge when the pupillary dilators contract after receiving stimuli from the parasympathetic nervous system.
A
True.
B
False; pupils enlarge when the pupillary dilators contract after receiving stimuli from the sympathetic nervous system.
C
False; pupils enlarge when the pupillary constrictors contract after receiving stimuli from the parasympathetic nervous system.
D
False; pupils enlarge when the pupillary constrictors contract after receiving stimuli from the sympathetic nervous system.
12
