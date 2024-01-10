15. The Special Senses
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball
The aqueous humor is the fluid that fills the anterior portion of the eye between the lens and the cornea. This fluid is constantly regenerated and drains out through the scleral venous sinus. If the scleral venous sinus is blocked, aqueous humor can accumulate, putting pressure on the structures of the eye. Which structure of the vascular layer is responsible for producing the aqueous humor?
A
Iris.
B
Choroid.
C
Ciliary Body.
D
Ciliary Process.
12
