Mrs. Hamad, a middle-aged woman, is admitted to the coronary care unit with a diagnosis of left ventricular failure resulting from a myocardial infarction. Her chart indicates that she was awakened in the middle of the night by severe chest pain. Her skin is pale and cold, and moist sounds of pulmonary edema are heard over the lower regions of both lungs. Explain how failure of the left ventricle might cause these signs and symptoms.
