18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
Problem 17.2aa
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The pericardial cavity is located between:
a. the parietal pericardium and the fibrous pericardium.
b. the fibrous pericardium and the myocardium.
c. the parietal pericardium and the visceral pericardium.
d. the epicardium and the endocardium.
