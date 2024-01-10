18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
Problem 17.3a
Which of the following statements is true?
a. The tricuspid valve is located between the right atrium and the right ventricle.
b. The mitral valve is located between the pulmonary veins and the left atrium.
c. The pulmonary valve is located between the pulmonary artery and the pulmonary veins.
d. The aortic valve is located between the right ventricle and the aorta.
