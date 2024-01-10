Different animal species differ in the relative number of rods and cones that are present in their eyes. Which of the following statements would you expect to be true about these differences?
Species that require greater visual acuity will have relatively more rods in their eyes; species that require greater peripheral vision will have more cones.
Nocturnal (active at night) species will have relatively more rods in their eyes; diurnal (active in the day) species will have relatively more cones.
Species that require better depth perception will have relatively more cones in their eyes; species that require greater field of vision will have more rods.
Nocturnal (active at night) species will have relatively more cones in their eyes; diurnal (active in the day) species will have relatively more rods.