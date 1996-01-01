6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
In 1820, George Pollard and Charles Ramsdell were rescued after 93 days at sea in a small whaling boat after a sperm whale charged and sank their ship in what would become the inspiration for the novel Moby Dick. The two men were found adrift, sucking on the broken long bones of their dead shipmates. What nutrients were they receiving by sucking on the bones?
Glucose and glycogen from the marrow.
Triglycerides from adipose tissue.
Protein and amino acids from epithelial tissue.
NaCl from the bone matrix.
